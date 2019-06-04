TRS to sweep all ZP Chairperson posts

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:58 pm

Warangal: The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) party continued its winning streak in the local body elections in the six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district and some parts of the erstwhile Karimngar district, and proved its absolute majority over the other parties.

As the TRS won 62 ZPTCs against the total of 70 that went for polls, it is going to gain all the six Zilla Parishad Chairperson posts. While there are 71 ZPTCs, one seat, Mangapet of Mulugu district, did not go for polls due to litigation over reservation.

Prominent among the winners are, Gandra Jytothi, wife of Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, and Peddi Swapna, wife of Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy. While Jyothi won Shayampet ZPTC in Warangal Rural district with a majority of 10,341 votes, Swapna won Nallabelli ZPTC seat from the same district with a majority of 5,688.

Party sources said that both of them are eyeing the Warangal Rural ZP chairperson post. The TRS is also going to get majority of the Mandal Parishad President posts as it won 541 MPTCs against the total of 781 that went for the polls. The election of 14 MPTCs in Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district was not conducted due to litigation related to reservations.

Speaking to presspersons after the results, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that TRS had once again proved that people have faith in the party and its leadership.

“People have complete faith in TRS party. That is why we are going to secure all the ZP Chairperson posts in the six districts. We have also proved our strength in the past by winning two MPs, 11 MLAs and one MLC,” he added. While Mandal Parishad Presidents elections are scheduled for June 7, Zilla Parishad Chairperson elections will be held on the next day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.