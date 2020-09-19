TRS to vote against Agriculture Bill in Rajya Sabha

Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed TRS MPs to this extent, stating that the Bill will cause severe harm to the farming community and was only meant to benefit the corporates.

Hyderabad: The TRS MPs will strongly oppose the new Agriculture Bill to be introduced by the Central government in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and also vote against it. Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed TRS MPs to this extent, stating that the Bill will cause severe harm to the farming community and was only meant to benefit the corporates.

In a telephonic conversation with TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Bill allows the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country, but in reality, farmers seldom go to faraway places and it was traders and corporate companies who travel anywhere in the country to buy or sell their goods. “The Bill will throw open flood gates for the Corporate companies and private traders to expand their operations across the country. How is it possible for farmers who produce in small quantities, hire lorries to transport their yield to faraway places at a high expense in their attempt to earn profits?” he doubted.

Chandrashekhar Rao also found fault with the Centre’s decision to reduce the import tax from 50 per cent to 15 per cent allowing import of one crore tonnes of maize from abroad. He pointed out that the Centre had already procured 70-75 lakh tonnes of maize. “Whom does the Centre want to benefit at a time when the nation is facing an economic slowdown? We have plenty of maize produced in the country. What is the point of reducing the taxes by 35 per cent and allowing imports of maize? What will happen to our farmers and their produce?” he demanded to know.

