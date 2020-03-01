TRS unanimous pick in all polls: Balka Suman

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: People of the State had consistently been giving unanimous verdicts in favour of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in all elections, said Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said on Sunday.

He pointed out that TRS had been maintaining the balance in socio-political equations by providing considerable representation to all communities in every election.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan here, Suman said the TRS had created history by winning elections to all nine District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMSs). He said the party candidates won nearly 95 per cent of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the recent elections. “The TRS has consistently been performing well in all the elections. Thanks to the able leadership of Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao,” he added. He pointed out that all the elections were held in a free and fair manner without any incidents, due to the effective governance by the Chief Minister.

The Government Whip said while the TRS gave priority to separate Telangana movement leaders in DCCBs and DCMSs and ensured equal representation to all communities, including SCs, STs and BCs, the opposition parties were making routine allegations for political mileage. He thanked farmers for supporting the TRS candidates in the elections to cooperative societies.

Suman slammed Congress leaders stating that they had no moral right to speak on behalf of farmers. He said Telangana Congress leaders remained silent when the water meant for the people of Telangana region was diverted to other regions in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He blamed the Congress for migrations in Mahabubnagar district and the fluorosis problem in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Responding to a question on alleged land scam by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and his brother, the MLA demanded that the former apologise for his mistakes and return the land to its rightful owners. He alleged that Revanth was known for his blackmail politics and said action would be taken by the government as per the law.

TRS general secretary and MLC M Srinivas Reddy, Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Nethakani, TRS secretary Gattu Ramchander Rao and others were present.

BC, SC, ST organisations across Telangana thank KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to maintain social equations in nominating BC, SC, ST and minorities candidates to District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMSs) was winning accolades from all the communities across the State. Several BC organisations on Sunday thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity and making efforts for the political uplift of the community.

In a statement here on Sunday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chandrashekhar Rao gave considerable representation to all communities in different categories. He recalled that the previous governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh made several false promises to come to power and forgot to implement them after attaining power. “But Chandrashekhar Rao is putting his promises to work and winning accolades for implementing his promises without seeking any favours,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that people had faith in the Chief Minister and had voted for the TRS in all the elections. He felt that the party was growing stronger by winning election after election.

The Telangana State Backward Castes Organisations Joint Action Committee (BCJAC) led by State general secretary Alvala Rajender and other leaders thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for giving priority to BCs in various posts ranging from legislatures to nominated posts and cooperative societies to local bodies. They said the Chief Minister was setting an example for others and walking the path of Mahatma Jyothi Rao Phule for the uplift of backward communities. They also thanked TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao for ensuring that the vision of the Chief Minister was implemented in toto.

Telangana Girijan Welfare Association State president Guguloth Raju Naik also thanked the Chief Minister and the TRS working president for ensuring the representation of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in all posts in the State. He pointed out that the Chief Minister had not only created 3,630 new gram panchayats for tribals but also gave them 25 per cent reservation in market yard committees. He also expressed gratitude towards Chandrashekhar Rao for celebrating the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj officially on behalf of the State government for the first time in the country. He said the Chief Minister appointed Guguloth Shankar Naik as the State Information Commissioner which indicated the priority being given to STs in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .