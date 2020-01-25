TRS victor in various elections in TS unprecedented: KCR

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the resounding and consistent mandate given by the people of the State to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in various elections over the years was unparalleled in the electoral history of the country.

“I have not seen this kind of consistent mandate being given to any party in all my political life. The people have whole-heartedly voted for the TRS in Assembly, Parliament, gram panchayat and zilla parishad elections and now they have ensured that the party rules in at least 115 to 120 of the 129 municipalities and corporations in the State. The people have reposed faith and confidence on the TRS only because they are happy with the programmes and policies of the TRS government,” the Chief Minister said, addressing the media after the ruling party swept the State in the municipal elections.

Lambasting the opposition for the frequent criticism and personal allegations against him and the party, Chandrashekhar Rao, stating that there was no substance in the opposition claims, said the stupendous victory in the municipal elections was despite the fact that neither he nor party working president K T Rama Rao undertook any campaign. “The Opposition has been spewing venom on me and the party, stating that power was misused and money power came into play during the elections. This actually is an insult to the people of Telangana State since the opposition parties are questioning their integrity,” he said, adding that the opposition should learn to respect people’s mandate, failing which democracy loses its very meaning and value.

