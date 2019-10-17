TRS victory a cake walk, says Palla Rajeshwar

By | Published: 1:30 am

Suryapet: TRS in-charge for the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Wednesday said it would be a cake-walk victory for party candidate Shanapudi Saidi Reddy since their efforts were focused at increasing the margin of victory.

Rajeshwar Reddy and TRS general secretary Takkalapalli Ravinder Rao inspected the arrangements for the campaign meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Huzurnagar on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Rajeshwar Reddy said the victory of TRS candidate was crystal clear, and that the Chief Minister’s meeting was only aimed at ensuring a massive majority for Saidi Reddy.

“The people of Huzurnagar were ready to teach a lesson to TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as they do not believe his words. The constituency did not see any development during the tenure of Uttam Kumar Reddy as its MLA, and there would be no change in the situation if his wife Uttam Padmavathi is elected as MLA,” he said and added that it was for this reason that the people had decided to vote for Saidi Reddy as it would lead to development of the constituency.

He called upon the farmers and women to voluntarily attend the Chief Minister’s public meeting in large numbers. Ravinder Rao said the people of Huzurnagar were clear that development of the constituency was possible only through TRS government, and hence the results of the byelection would reflect the public mood.

Congress complains to EC on TRS’ bypoll expenditure

Hyderabad: Congress party on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission of India that TRS was pouring money into Huzurnagar Assembly constituency for the October 21 by-election in violation of ECI norms and limits on election expenditure.

Former Minister and chairman of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s election committee, Marri Shashidhar Reddy who met Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, said the TRS had far exceeded its poll expenditure limits and sought action from ECI on the ruling party on this front. The Congress party also informed the CEO that lakhs of rupees were being spent on organising a public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday in the constituency.

“We requested the CEO to consider all the expenditure by TRS for the bypoll as expenditure by the candidate. We also informed him that a large amount of money and liquor is being supplied to people to lure them to vote for the ruling party candidate,” Shashidhar Reddy said.

Congress, BJP conspiring to get polls postponed: Saidi Reddy

Huzurnagar: TRS candidate for the October 21 byelection to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency Shanampudi Saidi Reddy accused both Congress and BJP of working with a prior understanding and conspiring to get the bypoll postponed by putting pressure on Election Commission officials.

Addressing campaign meetings in Matampally and Palakeedu mandals, he said TRS was the only party in the fray that had followed the model code of conduct and the EC had turned a blind eye towards Congress campaign excesses.

Saidi Reddy, who campaigned along with MP Malothu Kavitha and MLA K Bhoopal Reddy, said the people of Huzurnagar had decided to put an end to TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavathi’s disastrous reign over the constituency.

He accused the opposition party leaders of ignoring the people’s aspirations of a decent life while themselves leading an ultra-luxurious life in Hyderabad. “This election is a great opportunity for Huzurnagar voters to bring about a change,” he said.

He said the TRS government was committed to the development of Huzurnagar constituency on par with Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla. He said the people had already made up their mind to give him a chance to bring development to the constituency rather than waste their vote in giving power to Uttam’s family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.