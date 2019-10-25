TRS is virtually invincible when it comes to State politics

By | Published: 12:22 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: It was the development versus an obstructionist narrative, proven people’s welfare versus empty promises, and a collective and responsible leadership versus a rudderless party that is in complete disarray that saw TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy romp home in the Huzurnagar Assembly by-election on Thursday.

The victory clearly establishes the fact that the TRS is virtually invincible when it comes to the State politics and that the loss of four seats in the Lok Sabha elections was only an aberration that can be corrected. The ruling party, with the addition of one more seat in the State Assembly, now has a strength of 104 MLAs. Compare this with the combined opposition strength of eight, including six of the Congress and one of the BJP, the dominance of the TRS is crystal clear.

The takeaway from the Huzurnagar bypoll verdict is the total disenchantment of the people with the incoherent Congress and simultaneously, the complete identification of the masses with the K Chandrashekhar Rao government and its policies. Besides the undisputed leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, credit should also go to TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who once again proved his mettle in steering the party to a historic victory in a supposedly Congress bastion. The 43,000-plus margin of victory says it all!

The Congress, which fielded Uttam Padmavathi, wife of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, tried every trick in its bag to stop the TRS juggernaut, including questioning the nativity of Saidi Reddy, using the indefinite TSRTC strike to whip up public sentiment and levelling allegations of the TRS candidate unleashing money power on the electorate. None of them, even the TSRTC strike that many believed would have some impact, worked in the Congress favour.

For Saidi Reddy, it was sweet revenge in the electoral battlefield, having lost to Uttam in the 2018 Assembly elections from the constituency. In a way, it is a kind of vindication of the TRS stand which had then contended that the Congress leader managed to scrape through only because of the confusion created among the electorate by the truck symbol allocated to an independent candidate, which on an EVM closely resembled the car symbol of the ruling party.

The Congress perhaps fooled itself into complacency, heavily banking on the substantial tribal electorate in the constituency, which had traditionally gone the GoP’s way in the past. This time around, the opposition did not reckon with the sustained and aggressive campaign by tribal Ministers and leaders from the TRS, who reached out to the residents of tribal tandas and reminded them of the government’s pro-active approach towards their welfare that included upgradation of tandas into gram panchayats which effectively meant realisation of their decades-old dream of self-rule.

More importantly, the Congress’ campaign was full of rhetoric, a throwback into the past, of what Uttam had done for the constituency during his tenure but it utterly failed in offering the electorate any blueprint for future. The TRS, on the other hand, drove home the point that no other government in the past or for that matter, anywhere else in the country in the present, had been able to implement the kind of people-centric schemes, both in welfare and developmental, it had implemented in the past five years, with a promise of more in the pipeline.

Last but not the least is that the TRS victory in Huzurnagar emerges as an important political milestone for the ruling party, in that it was achieved with consummate ease without Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao even setting foot on the Huzurnagar soil. The Chief Minister, who was to address a public meeting just before the campaign came to a close, could not make it due to inclement weather. One only wonders what the margin of victory would have been if Chandrashekhar Rao had delivered his message to the people in his own characteristic way!

From working for UN to winning hearts in Huzurnagar

Not many politicians can boast of turning the tables on their political opponents within a gap of just one year in the electoral battlefield. But for Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, the resignation of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar after being elected as Nalgonda MP from Nalgonda came as the proverbial golden opportunity, and he didn’t let go of it.

Born into an agriculture family with a political background, the 45-year-old tested his political waters unsuccessfully in the December 2018 Assembly elections but bounced back 10 months later. Saidi Reddy was influenced by his father Gundlapally Anki Reddy to work for the welfare of the people in Kristapatte region in Nalgonda district. He took an active part in politically supporting his father and mother, besides being politically proactive in college. He was also associated with TDP leader A Madhava Reddy.

In 2000, Saidi Reddy moved to Jamaica to pursue a job in the United Nation (UN) (population fund) as head of the IT department of the Caribbean region. His association with the UN was a turning point in his life towards working for the uplift of the downtrodden. His leadership qualities were fine-tuned during this time when he came in close contact with world-renowned UN leaders.

In 2005, he moved to Vancouver, Canada, to take up a job with a leading IT company. His inborn entrepreneurial zeal pushed him towards establishing one of Vancouver’s best vegetarian restaurants which also allowed him to connect with the local Indian community, and in no time, he expanded his business in multiple sectors.

During this time, Saidi Reddy was attracted to and influenced by K Chandrashekhar Rao’s separate Statehood movement. He was one of the leaders of the Telangana movement in Canada who organised awareness programmes for NRIs explaining the benefits of a separate State.

He also guided the movement in his home region in Nalgonda district during this time under the leadership of G Jagadish Reddy, now Power Minister.

After the formation of Telangana State, Saidi Reddy decided to return with his family to serve his region and continue his father’s legacy. His major focus on return was to find a solution to the growing unemployment of youth in rural areas of Nalgonda district which prompted him to establish a rural skill development company in collaboration with two IIM graduates. The company has since trained thousands of unemployed youths.

He also pursued numerous social activities under the aegis of Anki Reddy Foundation, established by him on his father’s name in the constituency.

His mother Sathyavathi Anki Reddy and wife Rajitha Reddy have actively helped him in his political pursuit. He has two sons – Anki Reddy and Anirudh Reddy.

Saidi Reddy’s education — school, intermediate and graduation — was in Suryapet. While he finished school from VV High School, Mattampally mandal, he completed his intermediate in Government Junior College, Huzurnagar, and graduation from Priyadarshini Degree College, also in Huzurnnagar.

