TRS warns of stern action against Cong MLC’s remarks

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: TRS legislators demanded that Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy prove his allegations against MLC Shambipur Raju or tender an unconditional public apology. Shambipur Raju dared Venkat Reddy to resign from the MP seat if he fails to prove the allegations and offer his resignation from MLC post if found guilty. He also warned of slapping a defamation case unless Venkat Reddy tenders apology.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that Shambipur Raju was illegally encroaching lands and constructing buildings in Hyderabad.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office on Tuesday, TRS legislators Balka Suman and KP Vivekanand said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was making baseless allegations against Raju as he despises the growth of a BC leader. They dared Venkat Reddy to complain to any government department and seek an inquiry into the allegations.

“What is wrong if an elected representative constructs a house for himself in his own land as per the government norms? If Venkat Reddy, who is a native of Brahmanavellam, can construct a house in the upmarket Lotus Pond area in Jubilee Hills, why can’t Raju construct a house in his native place of Hyderabad,” questioned KP Vivekanand.

Raju slammed Venkat Reddy for resorting to personal attacks rather than focusing on issues of local people who voted him to the Lok Sabha member’s post. He stated that he joined seperate Statehood movement when he was just 21 years old and worked hard and rose from the ranks of TRS to become a MLC. He pointed out that he would have joined the then ruling Congress party, if he was keen on earning illegal properties.

Balka Suman said the opposition parties had no issues to speak about and hence, were resorting to personal attacks against TRS leaders as well as spreading false propaganda.

