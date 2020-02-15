TRS wave continues in PACS elections

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nalgonda: The TRS wave continued in the Cooperative elections in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Out of the total 109 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), the new bodies elected unanimously to 13 PACS and elections were held for the remaining 96.

As TRS-supported candidates were elected as Directors of majority of the PACS, it will be a cakewalk for the party to win the chairman post of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB).

Of the total 21 PACS in Yadadri-Bhongir district, the party own 19 and Congress three. In Suryapet, of the total 46 PACS, 39 went to TRS and seven to Congress. In Nalgonda too, of the 42 PACS, TRS won 30 and the party has a chance to win to another three with the support of independent candidates. Congress won nine.

As TRS got a clear majority required for the DCCB Chairman post, the party leadership was reportedly making efforts for a unanimous election of the Nalgonda DCCB Chairman.

TRS on winning streak in Adilabad

Adilabad: Repeating the results of the municipal polls, TRS created a record by bagging all posts of Directors of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Adilabad and Mancherial districts. It is likely to secure the Chairman of District Cooperative Central Bank with the help of the societies too.

The ruling party bagged the Director post of the total 28 PACS in Adilabad district and 19 as against 20 in Mancherial. It already won the post in 11 and seven PACS in Adilabad and Mancherial, respectively. Elections were held to the remaining societies on Saturday.

In the meantime, TRS won the post in the total 12 PACS of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. It secured 17 of all of societies in Nirmal district. It now aims at winning the post of DCCB Chairman. The directors will elect the chairman soon.

TRS wins majority posts in Warangal

Warangal: Elections for the Director’s posts were held peacefully in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday. While there are 99 PACS that were schedule for the election, two (Nandanam and Singaram in Inavole mandal) became unanimous.

Following this, 97 PACS (Warangal Rural-31, Mahabubabad-18, Jangaon-14, Mulugu-12, Jayashankar Bhupalpally-10 and Warangal-12) went to polls. While there are a total of 1,260 Director posts, around 510 candidates were elected unanimously. Elections will be held for the remaining posts.

Majority of the posts were won by candidates supported by the ruling TRS. Thus, the party would win the majority of the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts too, election for which is scheduled for Sunday.

