TRS Wave will continue in graduate MLC polls: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said the TRS wave will continue in any election held anytime in the State. Speaking at a preparatory meeting of TRS cadres for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency elections at Kanagal in the district, Jagdish Reddy said TRS leaders should take the initiative to enroll all graduates in their areas as voters of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency. They should once again widely publicise the welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by the State government for all sections of society.

Describing the revenue reforms taken up by the State government as revolutionary, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashaker Rao took a bold decision to put an end to corruption and ensure transparency in land revenue matters. The 24-hour electricity supply to consumers including farmers was one of the parameter to the judge the effectiveness of the administration of the Chief Minister, he added.

Telangana was the only State in the country to extend 24 hours free power supply to farmers, and this was possible only because of the Chief Minister, he maintained. He underlined the need to support TRS candidates in Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency by the graduates keeping in mind the initiatives taken by the State government for welfare of all sections of the people. Former Munugode MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and ZPTCs and MPTCs of the TRS were also attended the meeting.

