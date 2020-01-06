TRS will continue it’s winning streak: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the TRS party would win all the chairpersons posts in the coming elections to civic bodies in the erstwhile Adilabad district. He welcomed 200 members of the Congress into the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran exuded confidence that the TRS would continue its winning streak in the municipal polls. He said that the schemes and developmental activities taken up the party would help it in winning the posts of chairpersons in 11 civic bodies. He added that the ruling party developed urban parts on many facets.

Later Indrakaran along with his family members offered special prayers at the ancient Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Devarakota in Nirmal town in view of holy Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrated on Monday. He was received by priests of the shrine. He said that Rs 70 crore were granted to develop the abode of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy and would strive hard for creating more facilities soon.

The Minister, earlier, inaugurated a sports meet being hosted by Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) – Nirmal unit in the district centre. He said that sports would play a vital role in physical and mental growth of students. He complimented the organisers for hosting the event in the newly created district headquarters. Libraries Corporation Chairman E Rajender, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman D Rajender and FACS chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, TRS leader A Goutham Reddy and many local leaders of the party were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter