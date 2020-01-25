TRS will continue its winning streak: Palla

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Hours before the results for municipal polls are to be released, TRS general secretary and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Friday suggested that the Opposition parties – Congress and BJP – must stop finding excuses for their defeat and accept it with dignity. He advised them to focus on strengthening the party rather than blaming TRS for their failures.

He reiterated that TRS will continue its winning streak and win a lion’s share in all 129 civic bodies, besides foraying into strongholds of the Opposition parties. He stated that people voted for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and the State government’s welfare and development programmes, yet again.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rajeshwar Reddy said the municipal elections have concluded peacefully even as voters gave a decisive verdict through their massive turnout for polling. He alleged that despite the State government’s commitment to conduct all elections as per schedule, the Opposition parties repeatedly attempted to get them postponed by filing cases in the courts. “Now, the Congress and BJP are trying to find excuses and blame TRS for their defeat. It is wrong on their part and instead, they should introspect for their failures,” he said.

The TRS general secretary said TRS will register victory in the strongholds of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during the municipal polls. He rubbished the allegations of the Congress leaders on TRS resorting to ‘camp politics’ and pointed out that people have witnessed how both BJP and Congress indulged in ‘camp politics’ in Karnataka as well as Maharashtra earlier. He said BJP had no topic except for religion to take up during elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter