TRS will continue winning streak: Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy exuded confidence that TRS will continue with its winning streak in the ensuing elections to urban local bodies. The Minister was addressing party activists at an extended meeting held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy predicted that the party would sweep majority of posts of chairpersons of municipalities of the district by displaying outstanding performance in the polls. He stated that the public were backing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for implementing a slew of innovative welfare schemes and growing the state on many facets.

The Minister advised the cadres to strive hard for the grand victory of the outfit. He said that Nirmal town was undergoing unprecedented development and several developmental works would be taken up soon. He rebutted the criticism of Opposition parties on the development of the town. He added that they were jealous of the party’s administration.

District Libraries Corporation chairman E Rajender, Agriculture Market Yard Committee chairman Dharmaji Rajender, TRS town president Marugonda Ramu, former municipal chairman Gandrath Eshwar, several leaders and secretaries of 42 wards were present.

