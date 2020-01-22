TRS will create another record by winning all municipalities: Jagadish

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that the TRS would create another history by winning all municipalities in the elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State.

Speaking after casting his vote at polling booth no 136 in Siddartha School under ward no 44 in Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said the polling pattern clearly indicated that the people were solidly behind Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the elections to urban bodies also. “TRS will win all 38 wards in Suryapet municipality. The ruling party will also capture the posts of chairperson in all 18 municipalities in erstwhile Nalgonda district,” he said.

Stating that the schemes taken up by the TRS government had changed the face of villages in the State, the Minister said the people of urban areas were confident that the Chief Minister would similarly take up schemes for development of municipalities. “People have realised that a vote for opposition parties, which had turned into anti-development forces in the State, would impact their interests,” he said.

Congress will win majority of municipalities: Uttam

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Uttam Padmavathi exercised their franchise at a polling station in the 14th ward in Kodad municipality.

Speaking to the media, Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress would win majority of municipal chairpersons’ posts in the elections. “We have reports that minorities were keen on supporting the age-old party in civic polls,” he said alleging, the TRS was misusing power to win the municipal elections.

The Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy cast his vote at polling station no 59 in Miryalaguda municipality while Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav utilised his voting right at polling station no 127 at Saraswathi School in Suryapet municipality.

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy exercised his franchise in the municipal elections at a polling station in 33rd ward in Nalgonda. Speaking to media, Venkat Reddy said that the Congress would win more than 50 per cent of the municipalities in this elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .