TRS will sweep municipal polls in erstwhile Nalgonda: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday exuded his confidence that TRS would win all 18 municipalities in the erstwhile Nalgonda district in the municipal elections scheduled on January 22, next year. Speaking at an elections preparatory meeting held at a function hall at Miryalaguda in the district, Jagadish Reddy stated that the TRS wave was continuing in erstwhile Nalgonda district, in which the ruling party has majority of MLA, sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPPs and MPTCs in Nalgonda which was earlier stronghold of the Congress party. Similar wave of the TRS would continue in the immanent municipal elections too, he stressed.

Stating that the opposition parties had no candidates to field in municipal elections in the district, the Minister said that TRS candidates of councilors should strive to win the polls with huge margin. The party cadre should work in coordination to make the TRS party victorious in all municipalities in the district, he said.

Jagadish said that the people were willing to vote for TRS in all elections with the confidence built in them as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for development and welfare of all sections of the people in the State. Referring to the public mandate in by-elections of Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, the Minister said that the opposition parties had lost confidence and been striving for their survival in the State. Both the Congress and the BJP have made bombastic statements saying that their candidate would win the by-elections, but the BJP candidate has lost even deposit after the results. The results of Huzurnagar by-elections were best example to say that the people of the State were looking towards the leadership of the TRS party only, he said.

Reminded that several Congress leaders from erstwhile Nalgonda district held cabinet posts in previous governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State, but, Jagadish Reddy alleged, they did nothing for the development of the district. The district has witnessed development only by the TRS government after formation of Telangana State. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao and others were also present at the meeting.

