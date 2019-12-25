TRS will sweep Municipal Polls in Karimangar: Kamalakar

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar expressed confidence that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would sweep all municipalities in the district in coming Municipal polls.

The TRS would hoist its flag in five municipalities including Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Kothapalli and Choppadandi municipalities, he said.

Speaking to press persons here on Wednesday, Kamalakar said development was possible only with TRS since party had its MLAs and government at State level. So, people should exercise their votes and choose ruling party if they want to continue developmental programme, he said in his appeal to the people.

The Minister said a party workers’ meeting would be held on December 27 before launch of the campaign for municipal polls. A three-man Commission including him, TS Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao would be constituted to monitor Municipal polls. They would also ask the party to appoint a Minister as in-charge for the district.

Five party workers would be appointed as in-charges for each division and tickets would be given to loyal party workers. Denying the rumours that TRS would enter poll alliance with another political parties and leave a few seats to that party, Kamalakar made it clear that they would contest in all 60 divisions in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Expressing confidence to win the polls, he said development was the main poll agenda.

