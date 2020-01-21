TRS will sweep municipal polls: Mahesh Bigala

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala on Monday said that TRS will win the ensuing municipal elections with a massive majority against the Opposition parties. He expressed confidence that the ruling party will repeat its success story.

Mahesh Bigala said people were gearing up to vote for TRS in municipal polls, and also understood to have rejected the appeals from Congress and BJP to vote for them respectively. “TRS working president KT Rama Rao will lead the party to victory. He alleged that the Opposition parties had no candidates to field in several civic bodies indicating their condition in the State. He also thanked NRI wing members for campaigning on behalf of TRS candidates recently.

