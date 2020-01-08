TRS will win all municipalities: Bhagyalaxmi

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi said that TRS would win all the municipalities in the coming elections with the help of welfare schemes and development made by TRS-led government. She addressed pressmen here on Wednesday.

Bhagyalaxmi opined that the polls were development versus politics and the Opposition parties were approaching courts to hamper governance. She faulted the Opposition for halting the elections and development by filing petitions in courts. She added that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Information Technology and Municipal Administration would develop urban areas like never before.

The ZP chairperson exuded her confidence that the pink party would sweep posts of Chairpersons belonging to all urban local bodies that will go for polls on January 22. She reasoned that the welfare schemes introduced by the TRS government in the last six years would help the party achieve a thumping victory in the polls. Education facilities are improved in State besides implementation of Asara pension scheme and other initiatives covering all sections of the society, she said.

Bhagyalaxmi, who is the wife of former government Whip Nallala Odelu, vowed to strive hard for developing the district on many fronts by taking help of local public representatives and authorities concerned. She informed that she had identified certain sectors to be focused on and was determined to address major challenges. She added that paramount importance would be given to better infrastructure of rural parts.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Narender, District Public Relations Officer Y Sampath Kumar and many other officials of the department were present.

