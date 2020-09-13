TRS will win MLC seat by a mile: Satyavathi Rathod

Satyavathi exuded confidence that sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy would regain the seat

Mahabubababad: Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod called upon the TRS party rank to make united efforts and ensure huge majority for the party candidate in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC constituency election.

“Party workers should ensure that large number of graduates enroll their names in the voters list,” the Minister said. She along with MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Redya Naik, ZP chairperson Angothu Bindhu and other leaders held a preparatory meeting at her camp office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi exuded confidence that sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy would regain the seat. “But we need to get more majority for him in the coming election compared to the last election,” she added.

“While there were 1,05,000 graduate voters in the erstwhile Warangal district, more than 7,000 are from Mahabubabad district. The enrolment will start from October 1 and ends by November 15. Graduates should enroll their names afresh. Those who graduated by June, 2017 can enroll their names to vote in the election,” she said, adding that the party workers should see that at least 20 to 30 graduates from each thanda/village should be enrolled.

Meanwhile, she also said that the government would resolve the issue of the assigned lands in Mahabubabad.

“The rights of those (SC/ST) who have assigned lands will be protected,” the Minister added. She said that the State government would continue its efforts to give pattas to the tribals under Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR).

“The new Revenue Act being brought by the TRS government would be much beneficial for the people, especially for the dalits and tribals,” Satyavathi added. Earlier, she paid tributes to party leader Patti Nageshwar Rao at Gundrathimadugu village and consoled the family members besides extending some financial assistance.

