TRS will win municipal polls: Mula Vijaya Reddy

Mancherial: TRS party’s in-charge for Mancherial Assembly constituency Mula Vijaya Reddy exuded confidence that the party would easily register victory in elections to municipalities slated to be held soon.

She and MLA N Diwakar Rao were addressing press persons here on Wednesday. Vijaya Reddy said the TRS-government was implementing a slew of innovative welfare schemes and taking up developmental works needed for rural and urban parts alike.

She said that the schemes and works would fetch the party massive win in the polls. No party’s government had given paramount importance to the schemes and focused on development as much TRS did,” she added.

Diwakar Rao said campaign for the elections had already begun. “Party workers, cadres and leaders have been divided into two teams and they are carrying out extensive campaign in three municipalities – Mancherial, Naspur and Luxettipet. They have already covered 20 divisions of the 32 in Mancherial town,” he said.

The legislator said the ongoing door-to-door campaign was evoking good response. They both later inspected works of TRS party’s building being constructed in Naspur.

Former Mancherial Municipal Chairperson M Vasundara, ex vice-chairman Nalla Shankar, TRS town president Gade Satyam, leaders Penta Rajanna, Thota Tirupati and others were present.

