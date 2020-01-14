TRS will win Parkal municipality: MLA Challa Dharma Reddy

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Warangal Rural: Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said that TRS is going to win 11 wards against the total of 22 wards unanimously in Parkal municipality following the withdrawal of the candidates from Opposition parties and Independents. He has made it clear that the welfare schemes and development works had prompted the candidates to withdraw from the contest and added that he had not threatened anyone, and rubbished the allegations of the BJP.

Addressing a press meet in Parkal on Tuesday, he thanked those who helped in turning 11 wards unanimous. “I’m sure that the TRS candidates would win the remaining 11 wards too in the election which is scheduled for January 22,” he exuded confidence. “There is no truth in the allegations made by the opposition parties that I had threatened the candidates of the other parties. The candidates of the other parties had themselves come to me and expressed their willingness to withdraw the nominations,” he added. Dharma Reddy also said that there is no place for rowdyism in Parkal. “I entered the politics only to put an end to the rowdyism,” he said and challenged the opposition parties to win at least a single ward in the Parkal municipality.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .