TRS win in civic polls will boost urban development: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that development of urban areas would further speed up only when the ruling party candidates were elected in the imminent municipal elections.

Speaking at a TRS municipal elections preparatory meeting held at a private function hall in Huzurnagar in the district, Jagadish Reddy reminded that the TRS candidate got high majority of votes in town in the Legislative Assembly elections, which was indicating that urban people were supporting the leadership of the ruling party.

In the recently held bypolls to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency, TRS candidate has enjoyed high majority of votes in Huzurnagar and Nereducharla municipalities.

The towns in Telangana have witnessed rapid development under the regime of TRS government after formation of Telangana State, he added. He also suggested the party leaders to take the message to the people in the towns to bring victory to the party in municipal polls.

Stating that those who would not accorded tickets in municipal elections, would definitely be provided opportunities by the party in future, the Minister said that all the party leaders should work together to make the TRS victorius in imminent municipal elections.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao secured a place in the hearts of the people with his welfare schemes. The TRS has swept all the elections including local body elections since 2014, said the Minister. Under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS government has put the implementation of welfare schemes and development projects on fast track.

The Chief Minister has introduced a revolutionary change in welfare of the backward people by taking up Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema schemes. He reminded that Centre and governments of neighbouring States have also emulated Rythu Bandhu scheme and Mission Bhagiratha schemes with other names, he added.

Reminding that three years would be completed for free power supply to the farmers in the State, Jagadish said that free power to farming sector was not being implemented in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh States which gave political lives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi respectively, he noted.

Free power to agriculture and Rythu Bandhu were the best example for commitment of the Chief Minister of the State towards the welfare of the farmers. The farmers are now leading a respectful life in the State due to the improved conditions of the farmers due to the initiatives taken up by the State government, he maintained. After launching farmers investment support scheme – Rythu Bheema, the farmers were stopped borrowing money from the private money lenders in the State, he added.

TRS leaders from Huzurnagar and Nereducharla Municipalities attended the meeting. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, district in-charge for municipal elections Thakkelapalli Ravinder Rao, Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy and Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav were also present.

