TRS win must for KCR’s alternative front

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:11 pm

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to establish an alternative front to Congress and BJP at the Centre to ensure that Telangana’s needs are met, and this was possible only if TRS won 16 MP seats in the State, Transport, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Friday.

He inspected the arrangements for TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s Parliamentary election preparatory meeting at Giriraj Government College Grounds. MLC VG Goud, Nizamabad Mayor Aakula Sujatha, NUDA Chairman C Prabhakar Reddy and district party president Eega Gangareddi accompanied Prashanth.

As part of Rama Rao’s meetings across the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, a meeting will be held in Nizamabad on March 14, he said, adding that about 35,000 party activists from all seven Assembly segments are expected to participate in the meeting.

He urged the people to ensure that Nizamabad MP K Kavitha is re-elected to the Lok Sabha by a huge margin by working with commitment and unity.