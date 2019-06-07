TRS wins 17 MPP posts in Khammam, 13 in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:47 am

Khammam/Kothagudem: TRS won 17 Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president posts out of 20 in Khammam district on Friday.

The TRS candidates were elected vice presidents in 14 MPPs. Congress won two vice-president posts, TDP and CPM won each one and Independents were elected as vice-presidents at two places. The election to Kusumanchi MPP was deferred to Saturday. The CPM and TDP won MPP president posts of Bonakal and Enkoor.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, TRS won 13 MPP president posts out of 20 while the election to the president posts of Lakshmidevipalli, Sujathanagar, Allapalli and Mulkalapalli MPPs were postponed due to lack of quorum. Similarly election to vice-president posts of Allapalli and Mulkalapalli MPP were postponed, said District Collector Rajart Kumar Saini.

In Kothagudem district, an Independent candidate was elected as president of Gundala MPP. CPI candidates were elected as vice-presidents at two places, CPM at one place and independent at one place.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for sometime at Palair MLA K Upender Reddy’s camp office as some persons staged protests over the elections to MPPs. The family members of an MPTC of Balaji Naik of Lokya thanda in Kusumanchi accused the MLA of deceiving them after promising the MPTC to give MPP president post.

District Collector RV Karnan and the Zilla Parishad CEO Ch Priyanka visited Chintakani Mandal Praja Parishad and reviewed the elections. The TRS MLA P Ajay Kumar celebrated the victory of the party candidates in MPP elections.