MPP Posts: TRS wins 23 in Nizamabad, 19 in Kamareddy

Nizamabad: TRS party garnered majority of Mandal Praja Parishad president posts in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. In Nizamabad district TRS baged 23 of the 25 posts while in Kamareddy district it won 19 out of 21 seats.

Nizamabad district has in all 27 mandals. Elections were postponed for two mandals due to lack of quorum. Out of 25 mandals that went to polls, TRS party candidates wons 23 mandals while Congress and BJP parties bagged one mandal each.

TRS party had its nominees elected as the MPP presidents from Mupkal, Nizamabad Rural, Mendora, Dharpally, Indalwai, Rudruru, Mogpal, Kammarpalli, Bheemgal, Makloor, Balkonda, Nandipet, Kotagiri, Armoor, Dichpally, Sirikonda, Yergatla, Velpoor, Varni, Navipet, Jakranpalli, Mothad, Mosra mandals; Congress party won in Yedapalli and BJP won from Renjal mandal. In Bodhan mandal, officials postponed elections due to the lack of quorum.

In Kamareddy district, TRS party won in 19 mandals of 22, Congress party secured two mandals and election in one mandal was postponed due to lack of quorum.

TRS party won in Banswada, Bhiknoor, Bibipet, Bichkunda, Birkoor, Gandhari, Jukkal, Kamareddy, Lingampet, Machareddy, Madnoor, Nasrullabad, Nizamsagar, Peddakodapgal, Pitlam, Rajampet, Ramareddy, Sadasivanagar, Tadwai mandals; Congress party won in Nagireddipet, Yellareddy mandals and election was postponed at Domakonda mandal due to lack of quorum.

