TRS wins 3 panchayat seats in by-polls

Medak/ Sangareddy/Siddipet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi-backed candidates won three panchayat elections in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts.

By-elections were held for two each gram panchayats in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts and one panchayat in Medak district. TRS-supported candidate Nigga Lavanya won Alipur Panchayat election in Shivvampet mandal of Medak district with a majority of 243 votes.

TRS-backed candidate also won Kondapur Panchayat of Maddur mandal in Siddipet district with a bumper majority of 367 votes. While another TRS-supported candidate won Maikode Panchayat election unanimously, the intensely fought Raikode election was a tie between TRS and Congress candidates. Luck favoured the Congress candidate Sarojanamma as the winner was decided with a toss.

Congress won Potlapally Gram Panchayat election in Husnabad mandal. District president, TRS, A Murali Yadav, said the results indicated that TRS was strengthening in erstwhile Medak district.