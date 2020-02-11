TRS wins 35 PACS unopposed in erstwhile Khammam 

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Khammam: For the first time in the history of erstwhile Khammam district, the TRS has unanimously won as many as 35 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) of the 97 societies.

There were 76 PACS in Khammam district and of them, the TRS has claimed 30 societies following withdrawal of nominations on Monday. In Bhadradri Kothagudem, of the total 21 societies the TRS has claimed five societies unanimously.

In Madhira and Sathupalli Assembly constituencies there are 24 societies each and the TRS has won 10 in each Assembly constituency. In Palair, of the 16 PACS the TRS has won five societies unanimously.

The TRS leader Muvva Vijay Babu has achieved as hat-trick feat by getting elected as the chairman of Penuballi PACS for the third time in a row. In this PACS election in all the 13 wards has become unanimous as 61 persons who filed their nominations have withdrawn from contest.

Khammam Zilla Parishad chairman L Kamal Raj, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, K Upender Reddy have played key role in getting electing the ward members and chairmen unopposed in Madhira, Sathupalli and Palair Assembly segments.

With the TRS winning 35 PACS in erstwhile Khammam even before the elections were conducted the party has created a history. It might be noted that the TRS was not able to win a single PACS in the previous cooperative elections. The party was all set to rule the District Operative Central Bank (DCCB),Khammam as it was expected to win majority of PACS in the elections, asserted Khammam Agriculture Market Committee chairman M Venkata Ramana while speaking to the press at Kamepalli.

According to the officials in all there were 101 PACS under the limits of the DCCB before the creation of new districts. And of them 76 were in Khammam, 21 in Kothagudem, two in Mahabubabad and two in Jayashanker Bhupalpally district after reorganisation of districts.

The elections were being conducted taking the structure of erstwhile DCCB into consideration.

