TRS wins 53 MPP president posts in erstwhile Karimangar

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi captured a majority of Mandal Parishad president and vice-president posts in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

TRS bagged 53 of the Mandal Praja Parishad president posts in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Election of two MPPs was postponed in Jagitial district.

Congress got only Beerpur of Jagitial MPP post, Independents got two MPP posts– Choppadandi of Karimnagar district and Vemulawada rural mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

TRS won of 15 MPP president posts in Peddapallil district leaving a vice-president post to Congress party candidate Muthyala Rajaiah in Peddapalli mandal.

Out of 18 mandals in Jagitial, the party gained 15 mandals. While Congress party candidates Madarthi Ramesh and Balmuri Laxman Rao were elected as MPP president and vice-president from Beerpur.

Election to two MPP president posts in Jagitial and Sarangapur mandals of Jagitial district were postponed due to various reasons.

An Independent candidate Chiluka Ravinder was elected as MPP president of Choppadandi mandal in Karimnagar district. All India Forward Block MPTC Munigala Vijayalaxmi was elected as vice-president.

Similarly, an Independent MPTC Banda Mallesham was elected as MPP presdident for Vemulawada rural mandal and an Independent candidate Jakkula Kavitha was elected vice-president.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.