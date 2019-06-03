TRS wins all three MLC seats

By | Published: 10:37 am 11:02 am

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had hit another boundary – this time in MLC bypolls under local authorities constituencies quota. The party made a clean sweep winning all three MLC seats.

TRS candidates Patnam Mahender Reddy, Tera Chinnapa Reddy and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy trumped the Opposition to win all three MLC seats.

Pochampally Srinivas Reddy won Warangal MLC seat with a thumping majority of 825 votes even as the Congress candidate Enagala Venkatram Reddy could secure a meagre 23 votes. Srinivas Reddy was polled 883 votes.

Former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy won Rangareddy MLC seat with a majority of 244 votes. Mahender Reddy received 510 votes. Chinnapa Reddy won in Nalgonda MLC by-elections with 640 votes polled and 226 votes majority.

The counting of votes began at around 8 am and within a couple of hours, the results were out. TRS cadres indulged in grand celebrations in all three local authorities constituencies.

TRS candidate wins in Nalgonda Local authorities MLC elections

TRS candidate for Nalgonda local authorities MLC elections Tera Chinnapa Reddy won with 226 votes majority.

Out of total valid votes, Chinnapa Reddy secured 640 votes as against 414 votes polled for Congress candidate Komatireddy Laxmi Rajagopal Reddy. With this, Chinnapa Reddy won with 226 votes majority in the election.

He has also got 112 votes more than the quota votes 528, which was required to win in the election. The TRS leaders were celebrated the victory of Chinnapa Reddy by firing crackers.