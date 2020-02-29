TRS wins Karimnagar DCCB, DCMS chief posts unanimously

By | Published: 6:26 pm 6:29 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates have been unanimously elected as chairmen and vice-chairmen of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS). While Telangana State Cooperative Bank (TSCOB) chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao has been elected as chairman of Karimnagar DCCB while Yellala Srikanth Reddy as DCMS chairman post. Pingili Ramesh and Fakruddin have been elected as vice-chairmen of DCCB and DCMS respectively.

While district cooperative officer Manoj Kumar acted as election officer for DCMS election, Peddapalli district cooperative officer Chandraprakash was the polling officer for DCCB election. They declared these candidates elected unanimously as no other nominations were filed for the posts.

Elected from Ghambiraopet society of Rajanna Sircilla district, Ravinder Rao has been elected as chairman of Karimnagar DCCB for the third time. He has been working as TSCOB chairman since 2015, is likely to get the post again since he has been in the good books of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, according to highly placed sources. Ravinder Rao, once a Congress leader, joined the TRS after formation of separate Telangana State.

Member of Illandakunta society in Karimangar district, Pingali Ramesh, who is the henchman of Health Minister Etela Rajender, got elected as vice-chairman of DCCB while Srikanth Reddy, a native of Dharmapuri, got the post with the support of Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar. Member of Kothapalli society, Fakruddin has been elected as vice-chariman with the backing of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

