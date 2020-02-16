TRS wins majority cooperative societies in erstwhile Khammam

By | Published: 12:48 am

Khammam: The TRS party has claimed majority of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in erstwhile Khammam following the election conducted on Saturday.

In all, there were 97 societies in both Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Of the 76 societies, the TRS unanimously has won 63 societies in Khammam. Thus the party has been placed in a comfortable place to rule the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB).

The party won 34 societies unanimously and 29 of the 42 societies for which elections were held in Khammam. Congress has won four societies, CPI-1, CPM- 5, Kutami-1 and independents-2.

Similarly in Kothagudem district, the TRS men won 16 PACS of the 18 societies for which elections were conducted. After polling on Saturday, Kutami won Mulkalapalli society and at Cherla Congress and TRS won six wards each and one ward was won by independent.

The election to Bhadrachalam PACS, where election will take place by showing of hands, was postponed due to lack of quorum. According to officials, there were only 40 eligible voters and of them 20 turned out. The quorum required was 27.

The election to Bhadrachalam PACS was expected to be conducted on Sunday, informed the officials. It might be noted that the TRS won two societies unanimously in Kothagudem before elections. The election of PACS chairman and vice takes place on Sunday, informed the officials.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed some place in Palair and Kusumanchi mandals, at Beerolu in Tirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam and at Kothagudem during the election. Different factions have reported to heated arguments over alleged malpractice.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, Additional DCP(Admin) Injarapu Pooja, Khammam Rural ACP Venkat Reddy visited Beerolu and other places and took stock of the situation.

