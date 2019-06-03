TRS wins Warangal MLC seat with huge majority

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Warangal: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) nominee for Warangal Local Authorities constituency Pochampally Srinivas Reddy has won the seat with a majority of 825 votes. While he secured 848 votes, Congress candidate Enugala Venkatram Reddy got just 23 votes and the invalid votes were 12. There are a total of 902 votes and as many as 883 votes were polled registering 97.89 per cent polling in the election held on Friday (May 31). Of the total electors, 677 belong to TRS, 171 Congress and 54 are others.

Of the total 47 ZPTCs, 37 belong to TRS, 9 Congress and 1 other. Similarly, of the total 668 MPTCs, 505 belong to TRS, 131 Congress and 32 others. In case of Councilors, 69 belong to TRS, 27 to Congress and 20 others. The situation of Corporators in the GWMC is also similar. Of the 58 Corporators, 53 belong to TRS, 4 Congress and 1 BJP. Congress has 171 members and reportedly has the support of 53 other members.

After receiving the certificate, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy along with TRS leaders visited Bhadrakali temple and performed prayers. Later, he garlanded the statues of Ambedkar, Kaloji and offered tributes at the Telangana Martyrs memorial in Hanamkonda. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him the ticket and also thanked the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

“I thank MPTCs, ZPTCs, MLAs and other electors for reposing faith in me,” he added. Minister Errabelli Daykar Rao said that people had trust in the TRS government. Srinivas Reddy, who is a businessman by profession belongs to Varikole village near Parkal town in Warangal Rural district. He is popularly known as ‘Varikole Srimanthudu’ for his initiatives to develop the village as a modern village. Due to his steps, the sleepy village witnessed unprecedented development in the last five years.

Located about eight km from Parkal town, this village comes under the limits of newly created Nadikuda mandal. It may be recalled that Srinivas Reddy purchased 5.20 acres of land and handed it over to the government for the construction of the double-bedroom houses.