TRS wrests MPTCs from Congress in Nalgonda bypolls

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nalgonda: In a jolt to Congress party in the district, the TRS candidates won in by-elections to Erribelli and Krishnapuram Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in Nalgonda district.

TRS won the two MPTCs, which was earlier in the account of the Congress party. Erribelli MPTC falls in Nidmanoor Mandal and Krishnapuram MPTC in Munugode mandal in Nalgonda district.

Counting of votes was taken up on Saturday for by-elections of Erribelli and Krishnapuram, which were conducted on January 11.

TRS candidate Venkanna won with 563 votes majority. He secured 1331 votes as against 768 votes polled for his opponent and Congress candidate Venkateshwarlu. TDP candidate got 147 votes and 508 voted for NOTA. Out of total 2724 votes, 2304 voters exercised their franchise.

In Krishnapuram MPTC by-elections, TRS candidate Kadire Lingaiah won with 508 votes majority. He got 1233 votes as against 725 votes polled for Congress candidate Munukuntla Gopal. TDP candidate was secured 131 votes and TDP candidate got 29 votes in the by-elections.

Erribelli MPTC would fall in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency from which CLP leader K Jana Reddy was representing to the Legislative Assembly of the State. Komatireddy brothers were also took Krishnapuram MPTC by-elections, but the Congress faced defeat.