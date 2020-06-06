TRSMA welcomes Telangana’s decision to postpone SSC exams

By | Published: 9:37 pm 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Managements Association on Saturday welcomed the State government decision to postpone the SSC Public Examinations scheduled from June 8 across the State.

TRSMA office bearers Y Shekhar Rao, S.Madhusudhan and Nageshwar Rao, appealed to the government to opt for a system where students could be passed (without examination) based on the internal marks they were awarded.

They argued that this system was better when compared to conduct of examination after coronavirus intenstity had come down. They also suggested to the government to consider awarding grades to the students without conduct of examinations as is being done in Punjab.

Rao thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Special Chief Secretary to Government, Chitra Ramchandran for the decision.

He said the decision was laudable because it would have led to a lot of confusion if exams were to be conducted on different dates in GHMC areas and rest of the State.

