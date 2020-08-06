TRSV members distribute Prof Jayashankar’s book to students in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Nalgonda: The members of TRSV on Thursday distributed the Telugu book “Oduvani Muchchata” written Prof K Jayashankar to the students on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary.

They distributed the books to 87 students in Nalgonda with an intention to propagate the principles of Prof Jayashankar.

Speaking on the occasion, TRSV State general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna said that the speeches and writings of Prof Jayashankar have inspired lakhs of students and youth to participate in the Telangana movement. Under the light of his principles, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made quality education to the poor people by setting up more than residential schools in the last six years. The quality of education in government-run schools and colleges was also improved due to the initiatives taken up by the State government, he added.

He said that they have decided to distribute the books written by Prof Jayashankar to the students on the occasion of his birth anniversary with an intention to popularize his principles.

