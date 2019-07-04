TRSV requests TS Govt to increase seats in Gurukulams

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Nalgonda: TRSV State secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna on Thursday requested the State government to increase the seats in residential schools in view of high demand.

Speaking to the media, Nagarjuna said the government residential schools were extending quality education to the students on a par with corporate educational institutions. The measures including facilities and infrastructure development in Gurukulams taken up by the State government have completely changed the education system in the State as parents were now keen on getting their children admitted in government residential schools rather than private schools.

He said educational institutions including schools and colleges in Telangana have been neglected by the earlier governments in the united Andhra Pradesh that has nothing but denial of quality of education to ours students. He pointed out that number of government schools and welfare hostels have closed down in Telangana in every year in united Andhra Pradesh.

He said that after TRS coming to power in Telangana state, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken up several measures for implementation of KG to PG free education. As a part of it, hundreds of residential schools (gurukulams) were setup in the State, he added. There was high competition for admissions in government residential schools than private schools in the state. hence, the state government should increase the number of seats in its residential schools in tune with the demand, he added.

