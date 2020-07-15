TRSV ridicules Revanth’s ‘hidden treasure’ theory

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Vidyarthi (TRSV) State president Gellu Srinivas Yadav ridiculed TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy for the latter’s alleged theory of ‘hidden treasure’ stashed away under the old Secretariat buildings. He wondered if the Congress leader got the money that he offered in the ‘Note-for-Vote’ scam from a similar hidden treasure.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Srinivas Yadav said the Congress leaders were stooping to lowest possible levels to stop construction of the new State Secretariat complex. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was donning the role of conspiracy theorist and making baseless allegations which showcases his stupidity. “The Congress leaders have been obstructing the construction of the new Secretariat for the last one year by filing cases in the courts. I wonder what prompted Revanth Reddy to wait for such a long time before coming up with the idea,” he asked.

The TRSV State president suggested that rather than making stupid claims and misleading people, Revanth Reddy should fight for the rights of the people of the State in New Delhi. “If he has any influence in New Delhi, he must use it to get the rights over all the properties of the Nizam in New Delhi restored to Telangana State government,” he said. He clarified that the State government imposed restrictions near the Secretariat complex during demolition works only keeping in view of public safety.

