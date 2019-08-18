Truck accident at Rajendranagar

By | Published: 3:03 pm

Hyderabad: A family had a miraculous escape when a ten tyre truck rammed into their house at Rajendranagar early on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 9 am when the driver of the crusher stone vehicle parked his truck on the main road and went to have tea.

“As the driver failed to apply the hand brake, the truck rolled in the reverse direction and rammed into the wall of a house before stopping,” said Rajendranagar police.

On hearing the huge thud, the family members who were busy with their daily chores rushed out of the house.

Later, the local informed the police who reached the spot and inspected the damage. The driver of the truck was taken to the police station and the vehicle was seized.

