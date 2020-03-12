Truck carrying turmeric gutted in fire in Nizamabad 

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Nizamabad: Truck burnt along with turmeric load in a fire accident at Kottapally village of Mupkal in Nizamabad, due to burst of diesel tank. Forty lakh worth property damaged.

On Thursday morning, the driver loaded the turmeric crop from Velkatoor village of Mendora to Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard, as it arrived kottapally village of Mupka, diesel tank busted into flames and spread all over the truck. In this accident, nearly fifteen lakhs worth 300 quintals turmeric crop and 25 lakhs worth truck burnt.

By the time firefighters arrived the spot, the total truck along with turmeric crop gutted in the fire.

