Truck crashes into parked vehicles near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A rashly driven truck, which went out of control, crashed into a line of parked cars and motorcycles at the Ramoji Film City in Hayathnagar on Thursday. No casualties were reported but four cars and two bikes were damaged, police said.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 7 am when the truck laden with garments was proceeding from Hyderabad towards Sagar Ring Road. When the truck reached opposite RFC, the driver lost control.

“The truck then turned over but went on to crash into four cars and two motorcycles that were parked there,” the police said.

The Abdullapurmet police have seized the truck. A case of negligence was booked and efforts are on to nab the driver who is absconding.

