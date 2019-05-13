Truck hits bike, 60-year-old woman killed in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Mancherial: A 60-year old woman was killed on the spot when a truck rammed a two-wheeler on which she and her husband were travelling in Naspur village on the outskirts of Mancherial on Monday. The condition of her spouse is said to be critical.

Naspur police said the deceased was identified as Narayani, wife of Mulchand, from Mancherial town. While Narayani died on the spot, Mulchand suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Government Area hospital of Mancherial. Passersby alerted the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by Narayani’s family, a case was registered against the truck driver who is at large. Investigations are under way, police said.