Truck hits median at Kukatpally, none hurt

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: A truck lost control and hit a road median at Kukatpally here on Friday. No casualties were reported, police said.

The mishap occurred when the rashly driven truck proceeding from Kukatpally to Miyapur lost control near the Malaysian Township and crashed into the road median. The truck overturned, but its driver escaped unhurt.

The Kukatpally police are investigating the cause of the accident.

