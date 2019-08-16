Truck mows down HMDA worker in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: A woman outsourcing worker with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), who was on duty at Attapur, was run over by a truck on Friday.

The mishap occurred around 2.30 pm when Jayamma (40), was working near Pillar No.150. The truck, which was heading towards Mehdipatnam, ran over her killing her on the spot. The Rajendranagar police seized the truck and were making efforts to nab the driver, who was absconding. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.