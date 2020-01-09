Truck mows down two motorcyclists in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:09 am

Mancherial: Two youngsters were killed on the spot when a lorry ran over a motorbike at Rampur village in Kotapalli mandal on Thursday early morning.

Sources said that the motorcyclists were Regunta Bheemesh (21), a resident of Errayipet village and Rallabandi Manohar (22), a native of Rampur village in Kotapalli mandal.

Both Bheemesh and Manohar sustained fatal injuries when the lorry hit the two-wheeler at a curve on the outskirts of Rampur village around 6 am, resulting in instantaneous death for the duo. Upon learning information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Chennur government hospital for carrying out autopsy.

It is yet to be found out as to where the youngsters were heading when the accident occurred. Police are also focusing on whether driver of the lorry was drunk, causing the mishap. A pall of gloom of descended over the two families, following the early morning tragedy. A case of rash and negligence driving was booked and investigations were taken up.

