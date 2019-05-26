Truck rams RTC bus eight injured in Adibatla

By | Published: 3:17 pm

Hyderabad: Eight passengers have been reportedly injured when an RTC bus was hit by a rashly driven truck on the Nehru Outer Ring Road in Raviryal village in Adibatla here on Sunday.

Sources said the mishap occurred when the RTC bus with passengers coming from Kongara Kalan towards Raviryal was hit by the loaded truck while taking a diversion.

