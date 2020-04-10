Truckers demand relief package

By | Published: 10:19 pm

New Delhi: With livelihood of about 1 crore truckers in peril due to the lockdown, transporters on Friday urged the government for an immediate relief package for the transport sector.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown to contain its spread have led to idling of more than 90 per cent of about one crore truckers.

More than 4 lakh truckers with goods under non-essential categories are still stranded across India while goods worth about Rs 40,000 crore are lying in vehicles in the absence of unloading mechanism as well as reluctance on part of godowns, owners and others, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC)President Kultaran Singh Atwal told PTI.

Atwal said the situation is so grim that AIMTC has written to the government, seeking immediate rescue and relief package as the transport sector has already gone on “ventilator” and as much as 20 crore people are directly or indirectly dependent on it for livelihood.

Naveen Gupta, Secretary General of AIMTC said he was flooded with distress calls from across the nation from drivers stuck during the lockdown, seeking help.

Truckers are heard pleading for help saying they have been left with nothing to eat. Drivers are also heard saying the godown owner or concerned transporter is not ready for unloading of goods.

Gupta said the average daily loss suffered by truckers is estimated at about Rs 2,200 crore and the situation is going to be alarming.

Atwal said there are many instances where the truckers have abandoned the goods and left in panic.

Besides, AIMTC, which has prepared a White Paper and submitted it to the government, has demanded compulsory insurance for drivers as they are the backbones of the supply chain, he said.

“The strategic importance of the road transport sector cannot be under-estimated, which is amply demonstrated now while maintaining the continuity of the supply chain and ensuring that communities have access to food, medical care and other essential commodities. This sector is providing yeoman services akin to police, doctors and paramedics,” the White Paper said.

The road transport sector of India is one of the critical sectors of the economy and highly unorganized and marginalized, the Paper said.

All the transport segments, both cargo and passenger, are under acute financial stress due to the coronavirus crisis.

The other demands included availability of soft loans without collateral and credit facility to transporters besides waiver of tolls till October 31 and deferments of EMIs.

Petrol pump operators seek support

New Delhi: With coronavirus eviscerating demand, petrol pump operators on Friday said per pump sales have fallen to less than one-tenth, leading to heavy losses in establishment and employee cost.

The All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA), which claims to represent the bulk of about 64,000 petrol pump operators in the country, sought a financial relief package from the oil companies to help business run.

In a letter to the marketing heads of three state-owned oil firms, AIPDA president Ajay Bansal said in line with national duty, petrol pump operators have been running outlets right through the lockdown. But sales have slumped as most vehicles have gone off the road. Per retail outlet sales have fallen from a national average of 170 kilolitres per month to about 15 kl now, he said.

“Out trade is dependent on sales as we get margin on per litre basis. This means that less you sell the more you lose,” he wrote.

Despite operating with fewer staff, petrol pumps have to fixed charges to pay – electric metre charges, staff salary, bank charges, stamping charges, etc which do not reduce in the same proportion as sales reduction, rendering heavy losses to the dealers, he said.

He wanted losses to be compensated by increasing dealers commission immediately. Also, oil companies should provide subsidy on electricity and staff salaries.

Petrol and diesel sales have slumped over 66 per cent in April as the nationwide lockdown halted economic activity and travel.

In March, that saw travel restrictions being placed in the second half of the month, diesel sales contracted by 24.23 per cent to 5.65 million tonnes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .