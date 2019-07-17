Truecaller launches software development

By | Published: 6:32 pm 6:39 pm

Truecaller announced the global launch of its software development kit (SDK) solution for mobile web platforms. Supporting key mobile platforms across Android, iOS and React, the SDK will now have “Progressive Web App” support.

“Our vision has always been to enable the developer community by providing them with solutions that help them to build user-focused, trust-based and growth-oriented products,” Priyam Bose, global head, Developer Platform and Relations, Truecaller, said.

The SDK solution on mobile web aims to simplify this process for developers through its OTP-less and free to use phone number-based verification solution, allowing users to securely access services using their Truecaller credentials. In February, the app crossed 100 million daily users mark in India.