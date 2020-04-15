Trump names six Indian-Americans to economic revival groups

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Washington: President Donald Trump has roped in six Indian-American corporate leaders, including Sunder Pichai from Google and Satya Nadella from Microsoft, to seek advice from the “brightest” and the “smartest” people on how to restart US economy that has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

America’s economy, the world’s largest, has come to a standstill due the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 95 per cent of the 330 million population is under stay-at-home order amid a national emergency in place. A record number of over 16 million people have lost their jobs due to the ongoing economic crisis in the US, according to latest official figures.

President Trump has named over 200 top American leaders from various industries and sections to create nearly a dozen and a half different groups as part of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. These leaders will advise the president and offer recommendations on how to revive the American economy, which has hit an unprecedented ebb in just a few weeks due to the deadly coronavirus.

“They’re the names that are, I think, the best and the smartest, the brightest. And they’re going to give us some ideas,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus on Tuesday.

In addition to Pichai and Nadella, the president has named IBM’s Arvind Krishna and Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra to the Tech Group. Other members of the group are Apple’s Tim Cook, Oracle’s Larry Ellison and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Indian-American Ann Mukherjee from Pernod Ricard has been named to the manufacturing Group, which among others include Caterpillar’s Jim Umpleby III; Tesla’s Elon Musk, Fiat Chrysler’s Mike Manley, Ford’s Bill Ford and General’s Mary Barra.

Ajay Banga from Mastercard has been named to the Financial Services Group along with, among others, Al Kelly from Visa, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman; Fidelity Investment’s Abigail Johnson and Intuit’s Sasan Goodarzi. The various groups created by Trump are: agriculture, banking, construction/labour/workforce; defense, energy, financial services, food and beverages, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, tech, telecommunication, transportation, sports and thought leaders.

These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity, the White House said.

