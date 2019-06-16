Trumpet Festival Rally held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: AC Solomon Raj, Bishop, Church of South India, Medak Diocese, Secunderabad flagged off a spiritual awareness walk ‘Greater Hyderabad Trumpet Festival Rally’ at People Plaza, Necklace Road. The rally which had 1,000 participants went up to Jalavihar and returned to People Plaza.

On this occasion, Solomon Raj said: “Fulfilment of several prophecies of Bible about world events clearly indicates that we are living in the last days and the second coming of Lord Jesus Christ to rule this world is imminent.”

Rajeshwara Rao, MLC, said that Telangana government continued its resolve to look after the welfare of Christians. Selvin Raj, General Secretary, Greater Hyderabad Trumpet Festival Rally and others also spoke.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter