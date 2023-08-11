Friday, Aug 11, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
Centre’s ‘power’ play exposed
Hyderabad: Koti Women’s College scripts illustrious 100 years
‘Dry run of Narlapur pump in PRLIS likely by August end’
Maharashtra: BRS to hold march in Parbhani to demand annual aid of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers
Telangana: KTR launches India’s first Agricultural Data Exchange platform
UoH lab secures Rs 1.5 crore grant for research on Covid-19
An ice seller’s daughter from remote agency village gets admission in IIT Patna
Bholaa Shankar Review: Another routine remake film from Megastar
TSMDC Nominated for Direct Collaborations on Lithium Access in Latin America: KTR
Hyderabad’s solar-powered cycling track gears up for September inauguration
KTR questions LS Speaker over derogatory remarks against CM KCR in Parliament
MLC Kavitha to launch book on women in Indian Politics – She the Leader
Hyderabad: Budwel Layout fetches revenue of Rs. 3,625.73 crores
Kavitha to contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 general elections
Jailer Review: This is Rajini’s ‘Beast’ action comedy
Six must-watch titles this week: ‘Heart of Stone’ to ‘Taali’
Indian expat worker wins AED 1 million in Mahzooz lucky draw in Dubai
Telangana government hospitals achieve record 72% deliveries in July
Latest News
Trump’s right to free speech in January 6 case is not absolute, says district judge
14 mins ago
Nepal wants easy access to Indian market to export tomatoes in bulk and on long-term basis
15 mins ago
SC seeks updated status report in all 183 encounters by UP Police
18 mins ago
Golf: Nishtha Madan lies tied-30th on Epson Tour in US
30 mins ago
Telangana HC asks TSPSC to respond on ‘Group II exam’ postponement issue
36 mins ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Koti Women’s College scripts illustrious 100 years
Rachakonda She Teams nab 59 persons for harassing women
Intermediate student ends life in Hyderabad
Golconda Fort gears up for spectacular Independence Day celebrations
Hyderabad: Exclusive gym for senior citizens set up at Botanical Gardens
Hyderabad’s real estate skyrockets, property registrations in July up by 26 pc
Sec’bad-Srikakulam Road special train to clear extra rush
Fake international calls racket busted in Cyberabad
Bhongir police arrests a chain snatcher
Telangana accuses AP of drawing excess water from Krishna River
Now, get petrol for free in Hyderabad by recycling
UoH lab secures Rs 1.5 crore grant for research on Covid-19
Telangana: KTR launches India’s first Agricultural Data Exchange platform
Dr Chandak joins advisory board of Nagpur-based voluntary organisation NASCO
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 11, 2023
India
Nepal wants easy access to Indian market to export tomatoes in bulk and on long-term basis
15 mins ago
SC seeks updated status report in all 183 encounters by UP Police
18 mins ago
India, Nepal hold 10th Line of Credit review meeting in Kathmandu
49 mins ago
Rupee falls 16 paise to 82.82 against US dollar amid losses in local equities
59 mins ago
India, China likely to hold 19th round of Corps Commander talks on August 14
1 hour ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
2 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
2 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
2 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
Telangana
Telangana HC asks TSPSC to respond on ‘Group II exam’ postponement issue
Centre’s ‘power’ play exposed
Warangal: KUDA to auction plots near ORR on Aug 20
Centre should draw insights from successful policies of different States: KTR
Unsold Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda, Pocharam projects to be sold without auction
Intermediate girl collapsed, died in Karimnagar
Editorials
Editorial: Eliminating malnutrition holds key
23 hours ago
Editorial: Judiciary steps in
2 days ago
Editorial: Chronicle of chaos foretold
3 days ago
Editorial: Electoral democracy eludes J&K
4 days ago
Sports
Golf: Nishtha Madan lies tied-30th on Epson Tour in US
FIDE World Cup chess tournament: Indian GM Praggnanandhaa stuns No 2 seed Nakamura
Asian Champions Trophy: Malaysia knock out defending champions South Korea 6-2 to enter final
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden book semifinal spots after tense wins
Enough evidence to proceed with trial against Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police tells court
Rahul, Himateja hit tons in HCA A Division three-day league
Andhra Pradesh
Vizag police issue notice to Pawan Kalyan
3 hours ago
YSRCP leaders eyeing North Andhra lands, properties: Pawan Kalyan
4 hours ago
Telangana accuses AP of drawing excess water from Krishna River
4 hours ago
Undertake study to improve district cooperative marketing societies: AP CM tells officials
1 day ago
Jana Sena will fight until AP is made YSRCP-free: Pawan Kalyan
1 day ago
Karunakar Reddy assumes office as TTD chairman
1 day ago
Two dead in accident at NTPC Simhadri power plant
1 day ago
Videos
OMG2 Critics’ Review | Akshay Kumar | Pankaj Tripathi | Yami Gautam
Rahul Gandhi Is Back In Parliament | Rahul Gandhi’s Flying Kiss Controversy | Lok Sabha
Siddhu Jonnalagadda New Movie Launch | Bommarillu Bhaskar | BVSN Prasad | SVCC | Telangana Today
60-Year-Old Banyan Tree Relocated In Kothagudem | Hyderabad | Telangana Today
Kushi Movie Team Interaction With Media | Vijay Deverakonda | Shiva Nirvana | Mythri Movie Makers
Nirmala Sitharaman Is Supporting Modi, Meta Blocks News On Social Media In Canada And Arvind Kejriwal Thanked Congress Leaders
Asaduddin Owaisi Questioned Modi Government In Lok Sabha | Parliament Monsoon Session 2023
RBI Monetary Policy Updates, PM Narendra Modi In Lok Sabha And Hyderabad Women Making Indian Flags
India Beats Pakistan By 4-0 | Asian Champions Trophy 2023 | Harmanpreet Singh
AC Electric Buses In Hyderabad, False Fire Alert In Vande Bharat Express And Network Suspension In Haryana
Entertainment
Heart of Stone review: The film belongs to Gal Gadot and Alia
Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film ‘You Are So Not Invited…’
Jason Momoa, other stars send prayers to Maui amid raging wildfires
Carry Minati’s new rap single ‘Jalwa’ is inspired by Cleopatra
Beyonce dons Gaurav Gupta’s outfit during Renaissance world tour
Actor Vishal denies rumours of marriage with Lakshmi Menon
Business
India’s forex reserves drop USD 2.42 bn to USD 601.45 bn
13 seconds ago
Rupee falls 16 paise to 82.82 against US dollar amid losses in local equities
59 mins ago
NCLAT stays insolvency against Coffee Day Global till the next hearing on Sep 20
2 hours ago
Oil prices up in July by 16 per cent; highest since January 2022
2 hours ago
Gadgets
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps
ViewPoint
Opinion: Making Miyawaki work
24 hours ago
Opinion: Cloud is a democracy
2 days ago
Opinion: Bombed-out Verse
3 days ago
Opinion: Sticky last mile US inflation
4 days ago
Opinion: Positive psychology in classroom
5 days ago
Prof Jayashankar: Telangana’s Guiding Star in Struggle
6 days ago
Opinion: Mirage of poverty reduction
7 days ago
Science & Technology
X Corp bans over 23 lakh accounts for policy violations in India
China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech
Instagram’s new feature to let users add music to their grid post
Google Slides’ new feature lets users highlight key content while presenting
24/7 operation approved for self-driving cabs in San Francisco
Goodnotes 6, note-taking app debuts on Apple platforms
World
Trump’s right to free speech in January 6 case is not absolute, says district judge
14 mins ago
Nepal wants easy access to Indian market to export tomatoes in bulk and on long-term basis
15 mins ago
India, Nepal hold 10th Line of Credit review meeting in Kathmandu
49 mins ago
India, China likely to hold 19th round of Corps Commander talks on August 14
1 hour ago
More...