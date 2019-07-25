Trust for directors under Raghavendra Rao’s chairmanship

By | Published: 8:40 pm

“In view of the welfare and well-being of Telugu film directors, we will form a special trust on May 4 and constitute it with a view to aiding the eligible members of it in times of financial distress, health and education in addition to other dire needs of the family through the interest from a fund gathered,’’ senior director K Raghavendra Rao suggested yesterday in a special meeting. The members who attended the meeting greeted KTR on the eve of his birthday.

Rajamouli, Raghavendra Rao and Chiranjeevi donated to the trust Rs 50 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively. With the overall cooperation of panel members of the Director’s Association and all the other directors from the industry, the trust was registered yesterday.The trust was formulated with K Raghavendra Rao as the chairman and N Shankar as the managing trustee.

The trust includes directors VV Vinayak, Sukumar, Boyapati Sreenu, Surender Reddy, Harish Shankar, Vamsi Paidipally, Meher Ramesh, Koratala Siva and Nandini Reddy. The trust has also put forth a request to the Government of Telangana for a proper place for Telugu Film Director’s Association in order to organise a library, function halls and rooms to accommodate training classes to the students in the direction department.